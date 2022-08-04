Today’s Headlines

Feds may require states to set transportation GHG emission reduction goals (Governing)

U.S. transit systems are crumbling (Route Fifty)

Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond (Mercury News)

As state shelter program shuts down, residents wonder what’s next (KQED)

Lessons on congestion pricing from Singapore (Centre for Cities)

In Richmond, a nonprofit retrofits abandoned homes into mini power plants for local low-income residents (Grist)

San Diego seeks to use developer impact fees more equitably across city (San Diego Reader)

Big donors are reshaping California campaigns (CalMatters)

Secessionists in San Bernardino County get their motion on the ballot (Daily Bulletin)

Urbanist TikTok takes aim at suburbia (Planetizen)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Thank you for your ongoing support of Streetsblog’s work. We still need help closing a summer funding gap. If you haven’t already contributed, can you help us out today?