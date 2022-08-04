Today’s Headlines
- Feds may require states to set transportation GHG emission reduction goals (Governing)
- U.S. transit systems are crumbling (Route Fifty)
- Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond (Mercury News)
- As state shelter program shuts down, residents wonder what’s next (KQED)
- Lessons on congestion pricing from Singapore (Centre for Cities)
- In Richmond, a nonprofit retrofits abandoned homes into mini power plants for local low-income residents (Grist)
- San Diego seeks to use developer impact fees more equitably across city (San Diego Reader)
- Big donors are reshaping California campaigns (CalMatters)
- Secessionists in San Bernardino County get their motion on the ballot (Daily Bulletin)
- Urbanist TikTok takes aim at suburbia (Planetizen)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
