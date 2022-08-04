Today’s Headlines

  • Feds may require states to set transportation GHG emission reduction goals (Governing)
  • U.S. transit systems are crumbling (Route Fifty)
  • Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond (Mercury News)
  • As state shelter program shuts down, residents wonder what’s next (KQED)
  • Lessons on congestion pricing from Singapore (Centre for Cities)
  • In Richmond, a nonprofit retrofits abandoned homes into mini power plants for local low-income residents (Grist)
  • San Diego seeks to use developer impact fees more equitably across city (San Diego Reader)
  • Big donors are reshaping California campaigns (CalMatters)
  • Secessionists in San Bernardino County get their motion on the ballot (Daily Bulletin)
  • Urbanist TikTok takes aim at suburbia (Planetizen)

