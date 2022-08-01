Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change (IPCC)
    • is really expensive (NBC4)
  • CA doesn’t include methane leaks in its GHG inventory (The Hill)
  • CA legislature is back in session (CalMatters)
  • A bill, with some money, aims to help people feel safe enough to ride transit (CalMatters)
  • Manchin’s “climate compromise” doubles down on car culture (Vice)
    • And offers peanuts for transit (Politico)
  • Funding for 12 CA projects, including $5M for North Hollywood BRT, in federal bills that may pass soon (Pasadena Now)
  • Can LA make 6th Street bridge safe for everyone? (LAist)
  • A playbook for pedestrian safety (Planetizen)
  • What it’s like to drive a bus during a pandemic (Bloomberg)
  • Oakland plans for major safety upgrades at a few busy intersections (Oaklandside)
  • Let’s invest in two-wheeled EVs (ABC)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog needs help to close a funding gap this summer. Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!