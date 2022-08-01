Today’s Headlines
- Climate change (IPCC)
- is really expensive (NBC4)
- CA doesn’t include methane leaks in its GHG inventory (The Hill)
- CA legislature is back in session (CalMatters)
- A bill, with some money, aims to help people feel safe enough to ride transit (CalMatters)
- Manchin’s “climate compromise” doubles down on car culture (Vice)
- And offers peanuts for transit (Politico)
- Funding for 12 CA projects, including $5M for North Hollywood BRT, in federal bills that may pass soon (Pasadena Now)
- Can LA make 6th Street bridge safe for everyone? (LAist)
- A playbook for pedestrian safety (Planetizen)
- What it’s like to drive a bus during a pandemic (Bloomberg)
- Oakland plans for major safety upgrades at a few busy intersections (Oaklandside)
- Let’s invest in two-wheeled EVs (ABC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
