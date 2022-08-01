Today’s Headlines

Climate change (IPCC) is really expensive (NBC4)

CA doesn’t include methane leaks in its GHG inventory (The Hill)

CA legislature is back in session (CalMatters)

A bill, with some money, aims to help people feel safe enough to ride transit (CalMatters)

Manchin’s “climate compromise” doubles down on car culture (Vice) And offers peanuts for transit (Politico)

Funding for 12 CA projects, including $5M for North Hollywood BRT, in federal bills that may pass soon (Pasadena Now)

Can LA make 6th Street bridge safe for everyone? (LAist)

A playbook for pedestrian safety (Planetizen)

What it’s like to drive a bus during a pandemic (Bloomberg)

Oakland plans for major safety upgrades at a few busy intersections (Oaklandside)

Let’s invest in two-wheeled EVs (ABC)

