Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is turning up the heat (IPCC)
  • More than 100 million Americans under heat warnings (The Guardian)
  • Climate change poses serious risks for investors (ETF Trends)
  • Yeah, yeah, yeah, climate change is happening, but people still find ways to deny responsibility (CBC)
  • Newsom pushes CARB for better climate targets (Lake County News)
  • CalBike checks out Bogota’s bike infrastructure (CalBike)
  • San Jose State misses out on grant for affordable student housing (Patch)
  • “Rage rooms” are releasing toxic pollution (CalMatters)
  • Building new housing is a necessary strategy for the long term (NY Times)
  • The super rich who DGAF about the planet (The Guardian)
  • Nick Offerman on riding bikes (Outside)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Streetsblog is a small organization with a tight budget, and we need to raise about $15,000 this summer. Can you help us out today? Thank you for your support!