Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is turning up the heat (IPCC)
- More than 100 million Americans under heat warnings (The Guardian)
- Climate change poses serious risks for investors (ETF Trends)
- Yeah, yeah, yeah, climate change is happening, but people still find ways to deny responsibility (CBC)
- Newsom pushes CARB for better climate targets (Lake County News)
- CalBike checks out Bogota’s bike infrastructure (CalBike)
- San Jose State misses out on grant for affordable student housing (Patch)
- “Rage rooms” are releasing toxic pollution (CalMatters)
- Building new housing is a necessary strategy for the long term (NY Times)
- The super rich who DGAF about the planet (The Guardian)
- Nick Offerman on riding bikes (Outside)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
