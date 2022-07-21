Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is not abating (IPCC)
- Heat waves threaten US transit system (Bloomberg)
- Bus operators are in crisis – but there are solutions (TransitCenter)
- Like in California, Northeast states’ climate work has equity problems (Bloomberg Law)
- Another delay for Muni’s Central Subway (Mass Transit Magazine)
- New 6th Street bridge being used as designed (racing, skating, climbing) (LA Times)
- $84 billion in federal transportation grants awarded so far: rail and EVs (Smart Cities Dive)
- Can Reconnecting Communities program repair the breach? (NRDC)
- Cars make cities hotter (TreeHugger)
- Why are we so obsessed with cars? (CNET)
- Pomona approves brief moratorium on warehouses while they study them (Daily Bulletin)
- San Francisco worries about how to get back to its busy “normal” (SFist)
- Copy and paste is making San Francisco generic (New Yorker)
- Why I love riding my bike (NPR)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
