Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is not abating (IPCC)
  • Heat waves threaten US transit system (Bloomberg)
  • Bus operators are in crisis – but there are solutions (TransitCenter)
  • Like in California, Northeast states’ climate work has equity problems (Bloomberg Law)
  • Another delay for Muni’s Central Subway (Mass Transit Magazine)
  • New 6th Street bridge being used as designed (racing, skating, climbing) (LA Times)
  • $84 billion in federal transportation grants awarded so far: rail and EVs (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Can Reconnecting Communities program repair the breach? (NRDC)
  • Cars make cities hotter (TreeHugger)
  • Why are we so obsessed with cars? (CNET)
  • Pomona approves brief moratorium on warehouses while they study them (Daily Bulletin)
  • San Francisco worries about how to get back to its busy “normal” (SFist)
  • Copy and paste is making San Francisco generic (New Yorker)
  • Why I love riding my bike (NPR)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

