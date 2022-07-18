Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is heating up everywhere (IPCC)
- Especially, at the moment, in Europe (AP News)
- Democrat Adam Gray benefits from oil industry money (Sludge)
- In Congress, “the economy” trumps climate agenda (CNN)
- Capitalism turns air into a commodity (Socialist Worker)
- Money vs. the environment: there’s still gold in CA hills (Washington Post)
- Did nature catch a break during the pandemic? (NY Times)
- Bakersfield ranked 7th most dangerous U.S. city for walking (Bakersfield.com)
- L.A.’s Crosswalk Collective takes action where the city can’t or won’t (CityWatchLA)
- “Walking billboards” for safety? (YouTube)
- Prioritize housing for people, not cars (LA Times)
- Urbanism for teens on TikTok (Bloomberg)
- Building better bike count models (EurekAlert!)
- A deadly collision again raises questions about police chases (Oaklandside)
- Should cities tax empty homes? (SF Chronicle)
- Details of voter-approved car-data privacy law being drafted – weigh in (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!