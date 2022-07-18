Today’s Headlines

Climate change is heating up everywhere (IPCC)

Especially, at the moment, in Europe (AP News)

Democrat Adam Gray benefits from oil industry money (Sludge)

In Congress, “the economy” trumps climate agenda (CNN)

Capitalism turns air into a commodity (Socialist Worker)

Money vs. the environment: there’s still gold in CA hills (Washington Post)

Did nature catch a break during the pandemic? (NY Times)

Bakersfield ranked 7th most dangerous U.S. city for walking (Bakersfield.com)

L.A.’s Crosswalk Collective takes action where the city can’t or won’t (CityWatchLA)

“Walking billboards” for safety? (YouTube)

Prioritize housing for people, not cars (LA Times)

Urbanism for teens on TikTok (Bloomberg)

Building better bike count models (EurekAlert!)

A deadly collision again raises questions about police chases (Oaklandside)

Should cities tax empty homes? (SF Chronicle)

Details of voter-approved car-data privacy law being drafted – weigh in (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!