Today’s Headlines
- Enjoying the heat? Expect more of it (IPCC)
- Urban heat islands strain the energy grid (Bloomberg)
- Analyzing pedestrian fatalities (Planetizen)
- Bad street design leads to racial disparities in pedestrian deaths (ABC)
- What “bad street design” means (Smart Growth America)
- USDOT’s new rule on measuring emissions is a small step (Route Fifty, Transportation for America)
- Fresno’s Measure C, emphasizing roads over transit, moves closer to the ballot (Mass Transit)
- A single map to “unify” all Bay Area transit is in the works (Local News Matters)
- Sonoma County will host its pilot (Press Democrat)
- A well-supported ride highlights lack of safe routes for bikes, walking in rural CA (Transportation for America)
- Uber drivers: We told you! (The Guardian)
- NHTSA to EV owners: no, you cannot pick your own warning sounds (The Verge)
- How AARP is making cities better for everybody (Fast Company)
