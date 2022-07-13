Today’s Headlines

Have you read the report on climate change yet? (IPCC)

Smart Growth America releases updated Dangerous By Design report on pedestrian deaths

CARB’s emission reduction plan is wimpy (CalMatters)

San Mateo County makes free youth transit pass permanent (Mass Transit)

Millions awarded for transit funding throughout state (Progressive Railroading)

BART hires a hawk to solve its pigeon problem (SF Gate)

Buildings are designed for men, and thus less efficient than they could be (Fast Company)

Milan, Italy turns streets into popular plazas for people (Forbes)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!