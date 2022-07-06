Help Streetsblog Reach Its $15,000 Fundraising Goal This Summer!

Twice a year, we ask Streetsblog readers throughout California to support Streetsblog through our donor drives. The summer fundraising drive is a little smaller than the end-of-year drive, but no less crucial to our continued success and ability to keep publishing.

This year, we are aiming to raise $15,000 in new donations during July and August. There are a lot of ways that one can donate to Streetsblog (online, mail a check, send us bitcoin, etc…), all of which can be found at our donation portal. Streetsblog is part of the nonprofit Southern California Streets Initiative, so all donations are tax deductible.

Melanie Curry has been the editor of Streetsblog California for eight years, producing in-depth and timely stories that have changed the way we understand how our state government works (and doesn’t work). We all know that change doesn’t happen quickly or evenly, but thanks to her coverage, advocates know when, and where, to direct their energies to demand a state that is cleaner, greener, more just, and more sustainable. And more fun to ride a bike in.

This summer’s donor drive will feature fun giveaways for both new donors and anyone that has become a Patreon or monthly donor through Donorbox.  We’ll be holding virtual raffles for Streetsblog swag as well as other swag donated from some of our partners throughout the state.

If you’re a fan of either Streetsblog L.A. or Streetsblog S.F., know that both of those sites are in the final stages of planning their first in-person events since March 2020. We’ll post details for those events on Streetsblog California, in case you are in the area and want to check them out.

But you don’t have to wait for the event announcements! Donate today and help us reach our goal and stay strong as we head into a crucial fall and winter.

