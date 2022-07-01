Today’s Headlines
Streetsblog will be taking a few days off for the holiday. Take a break, take a walk, take care.
- We’re not doing anywhere near enough on climate change (IPCC, NY Times)
- The Supreme Court ruling on the EPA doesn’t mean California has to stop its climate work (CalMatters)
- But it sure hamstrings the federal government (Politico, NPR)
- And it is going to cost a lot of money (The Atlantic)
- Grand jury: BART obstructed work of Inspector General (Mercury News)
- Media catches up with news that the legislature will finally release voter-approved bond funding to high-speed rail (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- The Diablo Canyon nuclear plant has been more of a liability than a help during power outages (CalMatters)
- COVID eviction protections are ending (LA Times, CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
