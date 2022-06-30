Today’s Headlines
- Action to prevent climate change shouldn’t be controversial (IPCC)
- As feared, Supreme Court rules that EPA has no power to fight climate change (LA Times, NY Times, Endgadget)
- CA legislature passes controversial, sweeping energy bill for fear of shortages (LA Times)
- Updated: details on California budget bills (CalMatters)
- The only real long-term solution to high gas prices is choice (Transportation 4 America)
- Arguing about a gas tax holiday (Planetizen)
- CA got “gas relief” right (Curbed)
- Los Angeles may ban new gas stations (The Guardian)
- Cargo bikes are taking off (NY Times)
- LA approves framework to implement long-delayed Mobility Plan (Spectrum News)
- Bill to provide fare-free transit for students moves forward (Pasadena Now)
- California’s November ballot is going to be a long one (CalMatters)
- LA County returns Bruce’s Beach to the Bruce family (Daily News)
