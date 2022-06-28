Today’s Headlines
- Action on climate urgently needed now (IPCC)
- Details on the proposed “gas (sic) tax relief” plan (LA Times, The Hill)
- CalMatters breaks down the budget bill
- Vibrant cities need multimodal transportation (The City Fix)
- We were warned: Transit agencies facing a “fiscal cliff” (Governing)
- Pasadena transit adjusts to shortage of drivers, changes in travel patterns (Pasadena Now)
- Some states are shifting federal safety funds towards more, wider highways (Route Fifty)
- A tour of the BYD electric bus manufacturer in California (Bus & Motor Coach News)
- Playing with physics: What happens when a bike’s back wheel is split in two? (Laughing Squid)
- Costs of building new affordable housing are too high (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley’s experience with changing state housing laws (Berkeleyside)
- Budget proposals add heat to arguments over power plant expansions (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!