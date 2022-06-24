Today’s Headlines

It bears repeating: Action on climate is urgently needed now, not in ten years (IPCC)

High temperatures led to BART train derailment (LA Times)

Air Resources Board holds hearing on CA climate plan (Federal News Network)

Closed-door CA budget negotiations focus on energy (CalMatters)

Biden’s push for gas tax suspension puts pressure on CA legislators who know it’s a bad idea (Sacramento Bee)

Transportation, labor, business, and environmental groups all agree that it’s not a good idea (Smart Cities Dive)

Oakland approves redesign for street where a bike rider was killed (Oaklandside)

Insurance coverage for e-bikes is still figuring itself out (Reuters)

E-bikes are taking off as a climate solution (Inside Climate News)

LA County figures out how to legally transfer Bruce’s Beach back to the Bruce family (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!