Today’s Headlines
- Climate change will change everything (for humans) (IPCC)
- CA’s transportation system has to change (Times of San Diego)
- Transit has relied on commuters, but people are working from home (Bloomberg)
- Oil lobbyists blocking a CA bill that would raise fines on polluting refineries (Capital and Main)
- CalMatters‘ guide to the humongous state budget surplus
- Splitting Public Works Dept would cost too much, say SF Supes (SF Standard)
- Time to stop just listening and take real action on poverty (CalMatters)
- Bill to protect transit riders from “street harassment” (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Uh, no, drivers would not have saved $2400 if the gas tax had been suspended (Sacramento Bee)
- CA asks feds for money for high-speed rail (Sacramento Bee)
- Oakland reduces speed limits around schools to 15 mph (Oaklandside)
