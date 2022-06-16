Today’s Headlines
- Long read: Biking, governmental support for biking increased during COVID (MDPI)
- Sacramento voters may get to weigh in on new tax for transit (Sacramento Bee)
- CA Senators look for federal money for Olympics transit projects in LA (Hey SoCal)
- New transit plan for Nordhoff St in San Fernando Valley abandons BRT idea (Mass Transit)
- Santa Cruz voters reject recreational trail plan to preserve decrepit corridor for future rail service one day maybe (Bloomberg)
- More on L.A.’s planned ban of bike repair on sidewalks (Curbed)
- UPS is testing cute little e-bike delivery vans in crowded cities (CBS)
- “A good start”: NHTSA releases limited data on hundreds of crashes linked to driver-assist systems (NY Times)
- Tesla vehicles had by far the most crashes (The Verge)
- Where it’s easy and safe to do so, and there are nice green plants, people walk more (Planetizen)
- Tenant-landlord disputes are rising, dangerous (Crosstown)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
