- It’s hot, it’s flooding, it’s burning, it’s blowing hard (IPCC)
- And the toxic algae is blooming (SF Chronicle)
- States are making some progress on climate (League of Conservation Voters)
- How many times per day does a car crash into a building? A lot (Slate)
- SF Museums plan a ballot initiative to take away SF’s car-free streets (SF Examiner)
- Sacramento RT ridership is up (KCRA)
- Projects for 2028 Olympics could fuel a transit boom in LA (LA Times)
- Company is developing giant drones to move people in and out of LAX (Mass Transit)
- Self-driving tractors are coming (SF Chronicle)
- EIR released for high-speed rail from San Jose to San Francisco – open for comment until August (Mass Transit)
- LA City Council votes to outlaw bikes for homeless (Spectrum News, LA Times)
- The long emergency of homelessness (NY Times)
- Berkeley and San Francisco consider taxing vacant housing units (SF Chronicle)
