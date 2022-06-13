Today’s Headlines
- Climate change encroaches (IPCC)
- Summers are getting hotter (The Guardian)
- Residents protest state agency approval of new oil wells (LA Times)
- In the olden days, pedestrian deaths were not tolerated (Bloomberg)
- Stop spending billions to widen freeways (Daily Breeze)
- Some think it’s just gonna be too hard to ban fossil fuel vehicles (Desert Sun)
- Draft EIR for high-speed rail into San Francisco released (KRON4, CA High-Speed Rail Authority)
- SamTrans buys some electric buses (Electrive)
- Card and chip supplies are low, so BART encourages riders to use their phones to pay fares (SF Gate)
- For the price of a few tanks of gas, buy an e-bike (Electrek)
- Oakland plans to create a rental registry (Mercury News)
- San Jose may do away with parking requirements at new housing (East Bay Times)
