It’s Not Too Early to Join Our Summer Fundraiser

Right after the Fourth of July, we’re going to be launching a summer fundraising campaign that will feature happy hours, bike rides, raffles, and other fun ways to interact while we raise money to keep Streetsblog strong in California.

With the fiscal year coming to an end before we launch the July 6th fundraiser, we wanted to make sure everyone who might want to help us out or join in the fun could do so. Any donations we receive between now and the end of August will qualify for the perks and raffles that we’ll be holding throughout the summer.

There’s plenty of ways one can support Streetsblog if they want to: via online donation, Patreon, crypto, stock donations, in-kind donations, and probably some ways that we haven’t even thought of yet. There’s more details for all of those options at our donation page.

But before we go, we wanted to take a second to thank all of our existing Patreons and monthly donors : Terra, Jeff, Debs, Holly, Olaf, Kevin, Matthew, Grant, Kris, Dan, Jean, James, Jason, Devin, Nicole, Patrick, Scott, Mark, Clams, Shundo, Carter, David, Jordan, John, Kyle, Daniel, Asuma, Brian, Ted, Jack, Tammy, Adrienne, Benjamin, Scott, Jeanie, Matthew, Lisa, Emily, Ma’ayan, Deborah, Mark, Bill, Trevor, Steve, Erik, Niall, Ross, Sebastian, Michael, Sarah, Kent, JB, Brett, Bryan, Jessica, David, Terry, Brett, Jessica, Bryan, David, Terry, Kryss, Colin, Michael, Beaudry and Alex.