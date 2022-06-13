CicLAvia Is Back! Four Events Announced for 2022

CicLAvia - South Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Call your friends! Mark your calendars! Grease your bikes! Lace up your skates! This week, CicLAvia announced dates and locations for four upcoming open streets festivals.

CicLAvia will open three miles of Western Avenue on July
CicLAvia will open three miles of Western Avenue on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In just a month, on Sunday, July 10, CicLAvia will return to South L.A. for a route that extends down Western Avenue from the Metro E Line Exposition/Western Station all the way to Florence Avenue.

Following South L.A., there will be:

  • Sunday August 21: Meet the Hollywoods
  • Sunday October 9: Heart of L.A.
  • Sunday December 4: South L.A.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG