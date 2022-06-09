Today’s Headlines

CARB to hold hearing on standards for zero-emission vehicles (Union of Concerned Scientists)

Build a seawall? Reinforce the cliffs? Relocate the tracks? Officials struggle to find solution for trainline threatened by crumbling cliffs at Del Mar (E&E)

PG&E pledges to produce zero carbon, and will keep using gas (AP)

Europe to ban fossil-fueled cars (Reuters)

San Francisco is giving out e-bikes to be used for deliveries (Electrek)

The quietly transformative Omnibike bill (CalBike)

The revolt of the pedestrians (Slate)

In Stanislaus this July, transit will be free (Riverbank News)

BART will cut fares 50 percent in September to celebrate its 50th anniversary (SF Chronicle)

Less parking could mean more housing (PEW)

Cops protected executive who killed teen with his car (LA Times)

