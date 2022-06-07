Today’s Headlines

It’s Election Day! Turnout so far looks low, so your vote will count for a lot. Here’s a voting FAQ from CalMatters

Climate change is an existential threat (IPCC)

Greenhouse gas emissions can be lowered, here’s a blueprint (Science Daily)

CARB’s climate plan is weak (LA Times)

Car tires produce way more particle pollution than modern car exhausts (The Guardian)

NHTSA asks: should U.S. require speed limiting technology in cars? (Is the Pope Catholic?) (Planetizen)

Bus drivers have a hard job (Washington Post)

Caltrans to add bike lanes, improve signals along PCH (OC Register)

The more e-bikes are seen, the more e-bikes will be ridden (Transfers Magazine)

That San Francisco taxi may not have a driver (Route Fifty)

New plans for Valley Link Rail project (GoldRushCam)

San Diego to get federal grant to replace an old rail bridge (Mass Transit)

NCTD and Coastal Commission are not working well together on the Del Mar bluffs (RT&S)

Spain considers a law to define mobility as a right (Eltis)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

