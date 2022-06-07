Today’s Headlines

It’s Election Day! Turnout so far looks low, so your vote will count for a lot. Here’s a voting FAQ from CalMatters

  • Climate change is an existential threat (IPCC)
  • Greenhouse gas emissions can be lowered, here’s a blueprint (Science Daily)
  • CARB’s climate plan is weak (LA Times)
  • Car tires produce way more particle pollution than modern car exhausts (The Guardian)
  • NHTSA asks: should U.S. require speed limiting technology in cars? (Is the Pope Catholic?) (Planetizen)
  • Bus drivers have a hard job (Washington Post)
  • Caltrans to add bike lanes, improve signals along PCH (OC Register)
  • The more e-bikes are seen, the more e-bikes will be ridden (Transfers Magazine)
  • That San Francisco taxi may not have a driver (Route Fifty)
  • New plans for Valley Link Rail project (GoldRushCam)
  • San Diego to get federal grant to replace an old rail bridge (Mass Transit)
  • NCTD and Coastal Commission are not working well together on the Del Mar bluffs (RT&S)
  • Spain considers a law to define mobility as a right (Eltis)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

