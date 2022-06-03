Today’s Headlines
- It’s uncomfortable, but to save humanity, change your lifestyle (IPCC)
- CARB’s climate plan is seriously flawed (CalMatters)
- Help everyone understand induced demand, or we will just repeat the same mistakes (Transfers Magazine)
- Stop requiring parking everywhere (New York Times)
- California cities are unwalkable, unbikeable, and dangerous, but they don’t have to be (San Diego Union Tribune)
- LA Times recommends ways to get to the Hollywood Bowl without driving
- OCTA seeks public input on bus service improvements (OC Breeze)
- Valley Link Rail Project can now compete for federal funds (Mass Transit)
- CPUC approves driverless taxi service in SF (ABC)
- Key roles at USDOT now filled after Senate confirmations (USDOT)
- California’s most hazardous railroad crossing – at Santa Fe Springs – to be upgraded (Spectrum News)
- Farmworkers harvest our food, but many go hungry (In These Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!