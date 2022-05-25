Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is headed this way (IPCC)
  • Two CA bills would accelerate the fight against climate change (NRDC)
  • We could cut traffic deaths, if we had the political will (Jalopnik)
  • Ford is testing speed limiting technology. In Europe  (Automotive World)
  • Cities want a say in federal auto safety standards (Route Fifty)
  • NTSB releases report on Sacramento light rail vehicle crash (RT&S)
  • Bike commuting is growing (Planetizen)
  • San Diego cracks down on scooter parking, sidewalk riding (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • CA High-Speed Rail program pursues federal infrastructure funds (CAHSRA)
  • CA tightens water rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Emissions, climate implications of land use regulations (Urban Institute)
  • People are still working remotely, if they can; cities adapt (Pew)

