Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is headed this way (IPCC)
- Two CA bills would accelerate the fight against climate change (NRDC)
- We could cut traffic deaths, if we had the political will (Jalopnik)
- Ford is testing speed limiting technology. In Europe (Automotive World)
- Cities want a say in federal auto safety standards (Route Fifty)
- NTSB releases report on Sacramento light rail vehicle crash (RT&S)
- Bike commuting is growing (Planetizen)
- San Diego cracks down on scooter parking, sidewalk riding (San Diego Union Tribune)
- CA High-Speed Rail program pursues federal infrastructure funds (CAHSRA)
- CA tightens water rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
- The rules are here: (CA Water Boards)
- Emissions, climate implications of land use regulations (Urban Institute)
- People are still working remotely, if they can; cities adapt (Pew)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!