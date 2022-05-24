Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is looming (IPCC)
- People are looking to profit off one intended solution (SPC Global)
- Bicycles have evolved, but have streets? (New Yorker)
- Transportation should bring people together (Planetizen)
- CA needs to put its money where its mouth is on public transit (CalMatters)
- Bakersfield transit agency preps to move its maintenance facility (Bakersfield.com)
- Santa Barbara seeks public input on transit plan (KEYT)
- Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) expects to have a surplus this year (Mass Transit)
- Everything about cars is expensive (Energy at Haas)
- Like, mechanics, who are worried about their jobs in an electric world (CalMatters)
- Bureaucracy was diminished during COVID, allowing some great things; now it’s ba-a-a-a-a-ack (Fast Company)
