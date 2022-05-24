Today’s Headlines

Climate change is looming (IPCC) People are looking to profit off one intended solution (SPC Global)

Bicycles have evolved, but have streets? (New Yorker)

Transportation should bring people together (Planetizen)

CA needs to put its money where its mouth is on public transit (CalMatters)

Bakersfield transit agency preps to move its maintenance facility (Bakersfield.com)

Santa Barbara seeks public input on transit plan (KEYT)

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) expects to have a surplus this year (Mass Transit)

Everything about cars is expensive (Energy at Haas) Like, mechanics, who are worried about their jobs in an electric world (CalMatters)

Bureaucracy was diminished during COVID, allowing some great things; now it’s ba-a-a-a-a-ack (Fast Company)

