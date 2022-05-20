Today’s Headlines

  • Today is Bike to Wherever Day in the Bay Area (Bay Link)
  • How to get started biking (Wired)
  • Berkeley to test out scooter rentals (Berkeleyside)
  • EV registrations are rising (USA Today)
  • Climate change is a problem to deal with (IPCC)
  • CA Transportation Commission allocates money to transportation projects (GoldRushCam)
  • Florida built roads, destroyed natural habitat, and we’re all going to pay the price (Current Affairs)
  • Biden calls off oil and gas leases in Alaska and Gulf of Mexico — but not for the climate (Grist)

