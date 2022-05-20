Today’s Headlines
- Today is Bike to Wherever Day in the Bay Area (Bay Link)
- How to get started biking (Wired)
- Berkeley to test out scooter rentals (Berkeleyside)
- Santa Rosa, too! (Local News)
- EV registrations are rising (USA Today)
- Climate change is a problem to deal with (IPCC)
- CA Transportation Commission allocates money to transportation projects (GoldRushCam)
- Florida built roads, destroyed natural habitat, and we’re all going to pay the price (Current Affairs)
- Biden calls off oil and gas leases in Alaska and Gulf of Mexico — but not for the climate (Grist)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
