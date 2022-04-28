Today’s Headlines
- Climate crisis still urgent, still not a priority (IPCC)
- It would cost too much [sic] to limit offshore drilling (LA Times)
- CARB opts for less expensive over fastest “roadmap to clean energy” (CalMatters)
- Bill would shut down Aliso Canyon gas storage facility (Daily News)
- Newsom proposes funding to cap abandoned oil wells statewide (Daily News)
- SF Supes make car-free road through Golden Gate Park permanent (SF Examiner)
- City of San Diego apologizes for bike lanes (CBS)
- Bay Area Bike Champions of the Year announced (Bay Area Metro)
- Antioch to build a “bicycle garden” for learning to ride (Mercury News)
- Scooters in London: What they’re like, what they’re not (The Guardian)
- Sales of e-bikes outpacing electric car sales in U.S. (Bicycling)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
