- Reduce fossil fuel use, full stop (IPCC)
- Overconsumption of everything is a huge problem (Popular Science)
- Feds have $6.4 billion available for bike/ped, clean energy vehicle projects (Reuters)
- Richmond to launch electric shuttle service (East Bay Times)
- Just keep wearing masks on transit (LA Times, Lookout Santa Cruz, Bloomberg)
- A way to price freeways without burdening low-income people (UCLA)
- Caltrans District 8 (Inland Empire) seeks input on its bike and ped plan (Victorville Daily Press)
- Petaluma is too dangerous to walk to school (Petaluma 360)
- CA relying on the public to help enforce housing laws (CalMatters)
