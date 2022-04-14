Today’s Headlines
- If transportation systems don’t change now, their CO2 emissions will continue to grow (IPCC)
- Americans use way more energy than they need, most of it on transportation (NPR)
- People believe – wrongly – that suburbs are better for the environment than cities (You.Gov)
- Big oil should cough up some of its profits to pay for the impacts of climate change (Pew)
- More on California proposal to ban gas-powered cars (CalMatters, CNBC)
- State releases annual report on climate investments funded by cap-and-trade (Office of the Governor)
- Study: asphalt art can dramatically increase street safety (Bloomberg)
- What planners know about – and what they can do about – congestion (Planetizen)
- Surprise! Prop 13 has mostly benefited wealthy white homeowners (and businesses) (CalMatters)
- San Diego adds incentives for low-income ADUs (San Diego Union Tribune)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
