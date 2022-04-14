Today’s Headlines

If transportation systems don’t change now, their CO2 emissions will continue to grow (IPCC)

Americans use way more energy than they need, most of it on transportation (NPR)

People believe – wrongly – that suburbs are better for the environment than cities (You.Gov)

Big oil should cough up some of its profits to pay for the impacts of climate change (Pew)

More on California proposal to ban gas-powered cars (CalMatters, CNBC)

State releases annual report on climate investments funded by cap-and-trade (Office of the Governor)

Study: asphalt art can dramatically increase street safety (Bloomberg)

What planners know about – and what they can do about – congestion (Planetizen)

Surprise! Prop 13 has mostly benefited wealthy white homeowners (and businesses) (CalMatters)

San Diego adds incentives for low-income ADUs (San Diego Union Tribune)

