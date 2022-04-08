Today’s Headlines
- Your life is going to change (IPCC)
- California salmon are at risk of extinction (LA Times)
- How CA can build transit cheaper and faster (CA YIMBY)
- Parts, materials for electric batteries are hard to come by (ClimateWire)
- Plans for new housing at Berkeley BART stations move ahead (SF Chronicle)
- Houseless people on Caltrans land are going to be forced to move along (Mercury News)
- L.A. lifts moratorium on towing RVs, but the story is not over yet (LA Times)
- CA cities spend huge share of federal COVID relief fund on police (The Guardian)
- Less enforcement, more pedestrian deaths? (Smart Cities Dive)
- CA environmental policies protect mostly white people (UC San Diego)
- Mandate a four-day workweek? (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!