Today’s Headlines

  • Your life is going to change (IPCC)
  • California salmon are at risk of extinction (LA Times)
  • How CA can build transit cheaper and faster (CA YIMBY)
  • Parts, materials for electric batteries are hard to come by (ClimateWire)
  • Plans for new housing at Berkeley BART stations move ahead (SF Chronicle)
  • Houseless people on Caltrans land are going to be forced to move along (Mercury News)
  • L.A. lifts moratorium on towing RVs, but the story is not over yet (LA Times)
  • CA cities spend huge share of federal COVID relief fund on police (The Guardian)
  • Less enforcement, more pedestrian deaths? (Smart Cities Dive)
  • CA environmental policies protect mostly white people (UC San Diego)
  • Mandate a four-day workweek? (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

