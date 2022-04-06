Come Say Hi to Us at the CalBike Summit

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 1.59.16 PM

If you are planning to head to the California Bike Coalition Summit, or watch some of the sessions online but were worried that you were going to miss Streetsblog during that time, don’t worry! We have you covered.

Streetsblog California’s Melanie Curry will be moderating the opening plenary panel tomorrow morning, and speaking at both Report Card on California Bike Funding and State Leadership for a New Paradigm on Friday morning. Damien Newton is co-hosting Thursday night’s “Bike Summit After Party/Gameshow” at the Legionnaire Saloon with bike lawyer James Pocrass of Pocrass & De Los Reyes. Damien will be around the summit all day on Thursday and will be carrying some Streetsblog stickers for anyone interested while Melanie will be at the conference from start to finish. As a matter of fact, she’s doing one of the pre-conference bike tours as we type this article.

There’s lots of great panels, discussions, rides and tours scheduled for the next couple of days so be sure to check out the full agenda. If you can’t be there in person, there is a virtual summit to catch some of the highlights and you can register for that at Calbike.

