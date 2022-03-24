Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is still coming (IPCC)
- But the governor of California wants to give car owners relief checks (Cal Matters, LA Times, Fortune)
- BART reinstates Black board member whose removal was precipitous, sketchy (SF Chronicle)
- Interview with CTC Chair Lee Ann Eager (Politico)
- Sustainable transportation needs reliable government funding (Newsweek)
- The federal infrastructure law is a good start (Transit Center)
- Resistance to a gondola to Dodger Stadium heats up (LA Times)
- Tulare and Porterville get highway funding (Sun Gazette)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
