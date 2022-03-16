Today’s Headlines

Sorry – climate change has not been solved yet (IPCC)

Why won’t officials promote ebikes? (Bloomberg)

Let’s vote for clean air! A ballot initiative to reduce emissions (CalMatters)

Bill to suspend gas tax is blocked (and a “fix” for UC Berkeley enrollment passes) (CalMatters)

How are bicycles made? (Cycling News)

Electricity demand under California’s climate policies will surely increase (Bloomberg)

Berkeley’s black congregations are converting church property to affordable housing (Berkeleyside)

Amazon gets into affordable housing near transit (ABC News)

Why one of BART’s lines is out of service (Mass Transit)

Water use up, despite drought (Cal Matters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!