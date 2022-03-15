Today’s Headlines

California Won’t See Gas Tax Holiday (SacBee)

BART Ridership Hits a Post-Pandemic High (SFChron)

Traffic Returns to Bay Area Highways (PaloAlto)

San Luis Obispo Completes Bike Path with Pedestrian Bridge (Mustang News)

Pasadena Approves Contract For Union Protected Bikeway Installation (Pasadena Now)

Owning a Car Is Expensive. Commuting Is Miserable. Most Don’t Have Choice because Transit Is Too. (The Guardian)

US Treasury Sec. Says Gas Tax Cut Still on the Table (Reuters)

San Diego’s Gas Prices Hits Record (Union-Tribune)

“Typical” CA Worker Pays 6.3% of Salary on Gasoline. “Not That Bad” (OC Register)

Melanie is off today, but she’ll be back tomorrow!