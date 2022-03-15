Today’s Headlines
- California Won’t See Gas Tax Holiday (SacBee)
- BART Ridership Hits a Post-Pandemic High (SFChron)
- Traffic Returns to Bay Area Highways (PaloAlto)
- San Luis Obispo Completes Bike Path with Pedestrian Bridge (Mustang News)
- Pasadena Approves Contract For Union Protected Bikeway Installation (Pasadena Now)
- Owning a Car Is Expensive. Commuting Is Miserable. Most Don’t Have Choice because Transit Is Too. (The Guardian)
- US Treasury Sec. Says Gas Tax Cut Still on the Table (Reuters)
- San Diego’s Gas Prices Hits Record (Union-Tribune)
- “Typical” CA Worker Pays 6.3% of Salary on Gasoline. “Not That Bad” (OC Register)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Melanie is off today, but she’ll be back tomorrow!