- Climate change urgency hasn’t gone away (IPCC)
- Bill would force refineries to report profit margins (Times of San Diego)
- Fossil fuel industry is pushing for more drilling (Capital and Main)
- EPA expands reach of ozone regulations (GreenWire)
- Virginia is a climate leader? (Virginia Mercury)
- Comparing cap-and-trade to a carbon tax (Earth.org)
- Would cutting the gas tax help consumers at all? (Times of San Diego)
- Benicia Mayor fights big oil, which dominates his city (LA Times)
- UK threatens funding for projects that would lead to more carbon emissions (Forbes)
- New York Times amplifies doubts about CA high-speed rail (which is nevertheless moving forward)
- From one parking spot to 100 parks (Fast Company)
- US regulators issue rules allowing AVs without steering wheels, brake pedals (Reuters)
