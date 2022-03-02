Today’s Headlines
- Climate action is still urgently needed ASAP (LA Times, NY Times)
- Scientists are ready to go on strike to bring attention to climate change (NY Times)
- Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is ready to gut EPA’s authority to regulate climate-change-causing emissions (Inside Climate News, New York Times, Vox, Slate, S&P Global)
- California’s cap-and-trade auction sells out at record price (ClimateWire)
- A downtown Oakland street is slated for a total makeover (Oaklandside) Palo Alto will keep a car-free street (Palo Alto)
- New bridge over future high speed rail completed in Fresno County (RT&S)
- San Diego transit ridership slowly rising (Mass Transit)
- A look at the bill to coordinate transit in the SF Bay Area (Gov Tech)
- HCD rejects LA’s Housing Element, and other planning news bits (California Planning & Development Report)
- “Forced gentrification”: When a city takes over maintenance of a house (SF Chronicle)
- Newsom left it out of his budget, but community groups still want a fund for health, equity, and racial justice (CalMatters)
