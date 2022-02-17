Today’s Headlines
- More on L.A.’s speed limit reductions (Spectrum News)
- More on EPA allowing CA to set its own emission standards (Scientific American, Transport Topics)
- Will California “stick the landing” on its vision for transportation and climate change? (Transit Center)
- CA to experiment with covering water canals with solar panels (The Hill)
- Bill to create a “just transition” for oil workers to greener jobs exposes labor rift (CalMatters)
- Legislative leaders Atkins, Rendon: Their priorities. Plus, rolling back gas tax adjustment is a bad idea (CalMatters)
- Cutting the gas tax would be popular but not useful (for anyone) (Route Fifty)
- Give hazard pay to transit workers (Jacobin Magazine)
- Shoring up coastal rail line would be a boon for freight in San Clemente corridor (Voice of OC)
