- Kids on bikes are EVERYWHERE (well, not really, but in some places) (CityLab)
- We have to protect the most vulnerable road users (ENO Center for Transportation)
- Sustainable, stylish, and springy: Wooden e-bikes (TechRadar)
- Transit improvements on Van Ness in San Francisco near completion (CBS)
- OCTA asks Newsom to prevent a threatened bus driver strike (Orange County Register)
- Which is better for the environment: a train or a bus? (Governing)
- New San Diego County rules encourage developing housing near transit (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Developers forgot to build transit to SoFi stadium in time for the Super Bowl (LA Times)
- Fewer companies are driving more AV test miles in CA (The Verge)
- Texas law makes it a felony to cause injury or death with a car (ABC)
- Affluence equals influence (SF Chronicle)
