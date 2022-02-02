Today’s Headlines
- Scraper Bikes! (NBC)
- An interesting – but unsuccessful – attempt to gather data on quality of jobs, not just numbers (Capital and Main)
- Oakland will lower some speed limits (Oaklandside)
- Rail line in southeast LA approved (Mass Transit)
- SANDAG gets money for rail projects (Mass Transit)
- California is planning clean energy transmission upgrades (CalMatters)
- Newsom announces grants for homeless housing in LA, Sacramento (Office of the Governor)
- Here’s how to build affordable housing (SF Chronicle)
- Land trust buys affordable housing in SF (Next City)
- Higher gas prices might be helping curb sprawl (Anthropocene)
- Suburban sprawl costs everyone (CNBC)
- Where flood risk in the US is rising – and who is most at risk (The Conversation)
- Alameda’s waterfront is being developed (SF Chronicle)
- How Modesto hopes to use a Clean California grant (Modesto Bee)
- Open Mobility rolls out standards for collecting data on curb space (Smart Cities Dive)
