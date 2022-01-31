Today’s Headlines
- In honor of Transit Equity Day on Friday, free transit offered on San Bernardino transit (Victor Valley Daily Press) and Metrolink (Spectrum News)
- Fare-free transit would be a good use of Sonoma County’s climate resiliency funds (Press Democrat)
- Multiple bus routes in San Luis Obispo suspended due to labor shortage (KSBY)
- New LA County rail line approved (LA Times)
- CTC allocates money for safety projects and an extra freeway lane in Orange County (OC Breeze)
- $136m allocated to expand Hwy 46 to a 4-lane expressway (KSBY)
- Asm. Jim Patterson introduces a bill to build new roads as “escape routes” for wildfires (Fox26News)
- How well has community air quality monitoring law worked? Hard to say (CalMatters)
- Santa Cruz gets $29m grant for affordable housing transit hub (Patch)
- New affordable housing being built in Coachella (NBC Palm Springs)
- A 210-unit building slated for Berkeley – in place of an ancient I-HOP (The Real Deal)
- Waymo sues to keep its crash data secret (The Verge)
- Solar power system needs fixing, but maybe not with a hammer (LA Times)
- Covid has decimated some government agencies (CalMatters)
- and hospital staffs (Capitol Weekly)
