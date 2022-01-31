Today’s Headlines

  • In honor of Transit Equity Day on Friday, free transit offered on San Bernardino transit (Victor Valley Daily Press) and Metrolink (Spectrum News)
  • Fare-free transit would be a good use of Sonoma County’s climate resiliency funds (Press Democrat)
  • Multiple bus routes in San Luis Obispo suspended due to labor shortage (KSBY)
  • New LA County rail line approved (LA Times)
  • CTC allocates money for safety projects and an extra freeway lane in Orange County (OC Breeze)
  • $136m allocated to expand Hwy 46 to a 4-lane expressway (KSBY)
  • Asm. Jim Patterson introduces a bill to build new roads as “escape routes” for wildfires (Fox26News)
  • How well has community air quality monitoring law worked? Hard to say (CalMatters)
  • Santa Cruz gets $29m grant for affordable housing transit hub (Patch)
  • New affordable housing being built in Coachella (NBC Palm Springs)
  • A 210-unit building slated for Berkeley – in place of an ancient I-HOP (The Real Deal)
  • Waymo sues to keep its crash data secret (The Verge)
  • Solar power system needs fixing, but maybe not with a hammer (LA Times)
  • Covid has decimated some government agencies (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!