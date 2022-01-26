Today’s Headlines
- Wow! Caltrans will fight climate change by using “low-carbon cement” for highways that enable carbon-spewing vehicle travel (Edhat)
- Oakland to end its “slow streets” program (Oaklandside)
- Rules of the road for a bike dependent city (probably include “don’t end slow streets programs”) (Arch Daily)
- San Diego transit deploys private security to monitor passengers on trolleys, buses (Times of San Diego)
- Bill would provide free transit to public school children (Mercury News headline writer cares only about the cost)
- The shortage of transit workers is really something (CalMatters)
- LA Metro wants state money for transit projects (SGV Tribune)
- Nevada-CA high-speed rail could break ground next year (Forbes)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for your support!