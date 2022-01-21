Today’s Headlines

The rise of e-bike deliveries (Guardian)

Crash data gives an incomplete picture of safety (Next City)

Fresno receiving $$$ to improve infrastructure, reduce emissions (ABC30)

Court: Lawsuit against remote Tejon development can continue (Courthouse News)

CPUC puts off decision on changes to rooftop solar rules (KPBS) The opposition has been hot (CalMatters)

California’s city councils are getting more diverse because LAWS (Washington Post)

Oil lobbyists have the ear of the Biden administration (Inside Climate News)

Feds rescind environmental approval for a freeway in Oregon (Bike Portland)

Federal $ for RR infrastructure could include routes built just for moving crude oil (Colorado Sun)

People live on top of and near old industrial sites, with pollution (Grist)

COVID forces a homeless shelter in Oakland to close (Mercury News)

Finland models how to end all waste (Time)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

