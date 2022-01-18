Today’s Headlines
- Inaction on global warming is racism (The Guardian)
- How Oakland is enforcing traffic laws (Oaklandside)
- Zero waste stores are booming (SF Chronicle)
- The literary and political dimensions of walking (Metropolis)
- CA added one million Covid cases in a single week (LA Times)
- One man’s journey through California’s plan to end homelessness (CalMatters)
- It’s not that easy to build more housing near transit (Route Fifty)
- There’s a several shortage of bus drivers (Capital Public Radio)
- Bakersfield transit operator seeks feedback on service adjustments (Mass Transit)
- CA officials plan to cut incentives for rooftop solar (SF Chronicle)
- Cost of living is high, especially the cost of driving (Eno Center for Transportation)
- The (not very well) hidden dangers of trucks (Consumer Reports)
- Berkeley could adopt a paving plan with an equity focus (Berkeleyside)
