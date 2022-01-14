Today’s Headlines
- Can only tragic deaths make communities take traffic dangers seriously? (Diablo)
- San Francisco has begun lowering speed limits on some streets (SF Gate)
- California Budget and Policy Center and Legislative Analyst Office release analyses of Governor’s budget proposal
- Newsom touts transportation, infrastructure elements of budget proposal (San Jose Spotlight)
- Assembly Speaker Rendon signals that he’ll keep trying to kill high speed rail (Mercury News)
- And out the other side of his mouth, Rendon complains that California is no longer a climate leader (KCRW)
- Spin to suspend e-scooter services in Sacramento, other cities (Mass Transit)
- Don’t Look Up is missing a real call to action (In These Times)
- OMG! “Environmentalists” think nuclear energy is “clean” (Grist)
- More legislators decline to run for re-election (CalMatters)
- Bike mechanics plead with manufacturers to stop making crap bikes (Vice)
- Every California county has high COVID rates (KTLA)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
