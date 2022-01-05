Today’s Headlines
- San Diego needs to do more to protect bicyclists (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Penalties lowered for toll violations on Bay bridges (Bay Link)
- Take a “bike bus” to school in San Francisco (SF Gate)
- Five new driving laws in CA for 2022 (Daily Bulletin)
- Get rid of one-way streets (Treehugger)
- Staffing shortages at health care centers, hospitals (and schools and everywhere) as Covid cases surge (LA Times, San Diego Union Tribune)
- Let street vendors thrive (LA Times)
- Three ways remote work could change everything (Vox)
- California’s clean truck mandates could be adopted in Massachusetts (Streetsblog Mass)
- Caltrans rolling out rail plan to link Sonoma, Marin, Solano counties (Business Journal)
- CA adopts rules with penalties for wasting water (CalMatters)
