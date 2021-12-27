Today’s Headlines

Lawsuit says DoorDash practice of texting drivers while they’re in motion is causing fatal crashes (Berkeleyside)

Reform California’s outmoded parking laws (Pasadena Star-News)

Asm. Marc Berman proposes changes to VTA governance (Patch)

Fuel tanker overturns, causing emergency evacuation of 100 homes on a rainy Christmas Eve (Free Press)

State grant will support Long Beach bike and pedestrian safety programs (Press Telegram)

New law in January will require everyone to compost food waste (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Happy Holidays to our readers! Thank you for your support.