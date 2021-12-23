Today’s Headlines

Montclair adds Greyhound to its transit hub (Daily Bulletin)

Judge says US can release transit grants to CA despite pension disagreements (Sacramento Bee)

Bicycling is the transport of the future (Innovation Origins)

Tower Bridge over Sacramento River is broken (Sacramento Bee)

Inland Empire is desperate for warehouse workers, truck drivers (Wall Street Journal)

The amount of plastic waste from Amazon packaging is soaring (SF Chronicle)

