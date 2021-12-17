Today’s Headlines

Manhattan Beach decides parklets are too popular, and – unlike drivers – are dangerous and increase traffic (AP News)

Transportation has become political (Governing)

Fatal crashes persisted even as traffic declined (SF Chronicle)

Colorado approves rule requiring climate impact of transportation projects to be measured, mitigated (Colorado Public Radio)

Federal memo to states: Please use transportation money to fix what you already have before building new roads (Wired)

CA set to get almost $5B from federal highway bill (Daily Republic)

When the economy, logistics, color, and COVID collide (Black Voice News)

San Jose looks to implement state law allowing denser housing (Patch)

Efficiency isn’t efficient enough; we have to think about what is sufficient (TreeHugger)

