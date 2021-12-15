Today’s Headlines
- California is not cutting GHGs fast enough to meet its goals (Governing)
- Report: Decline in vehicle emissions has saved many lives (LA Times)
- Walking America’s car-centric hellscape (Grist)
- E-bikes: the unsung hero of last-mile delivery (GreenBiz)
- Rain, snow – and cars swept into rivers (LA Times)
- Golden Gate Bridge officials have a solution to its annoying “hum” – but what about the wind that knocks over bike riders? (SF Chronicle)
- (Some) cities ditch car parking to make room for bikes (Momentum Mag)
- When is an e-bike not really a bike? When it’s a “hyperbike” (GreenBiz)
- DMV rescinds an AV testing permit (but not from Tesla, which doesn’t need one?) (US News)
- Some urbanists doing stuff on YouTube (Urban Review)
- Housing as a human right conflicts with housing as a profitable asset (The Conversation)
- We need to figure out a better way to clean up after natural disasters, because they’re not going to just stop (Fast Company)
- California redistricting commission is still working on it (CalMatters)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
Today’s Headlines are brought to you by our monthly donors. Thank you for supporting Streetsblog’s work to keep our readers informed about state-level planning and policy decisions. If you don’t already, please consider making a sustaining monthly donation.