LA County seeks to decriminalize bike violations (LA Times)

City data show shifting trends – up and down – in biking numbers (Government Technology)

Constant construction poses danger to pedestrians in San Jose (Patch)

Infrastructure bill is mostly for highway expansions (not even fix-it-first) (Governing)

Bay Area transit officials happy about infrastructure bill (SFGate)

But pension dispute puts transit funding on hold (SFist)

San Diego wipes out most parking requirements (San Diego Union Tribune)

Podcast: How freeways bulldoze California’s communities of color (CalMatters)

How Exxon duped the New York Times (Heated)

Right after climate talks, Feds auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico (AP)

CA okays plan to invest $1.4b in car chargers, refueling for EVs (Reuters)

Fresno and San Diego pursue transportation tax measures (Landline)

Desperate for solutions to terrible smog, New Delhi shuts down schools and power plants (AP)

Moscow transit riders use facial recognition to pay fares (NY Times)

