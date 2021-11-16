Today’s Headlines
- Biden signs infrastructure bill: What’s in it for California (Press Democrat, Los Angeles Daily News, LA Times)
- How it could help rail (Railway Age)
- … and specifically San Diego’s vision for rail (San Diego Union Tribune)
- National Campaign for Transit Justice offers a scorecard on the federal infrastructure plan
- How international climate promises on cars and trucks compare to California mandates (CalMatters)
- Inside the quest to rewrite racist housing laws in a Silicon Valley town (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
