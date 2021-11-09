Today’s Headlines
- COVID is not done with California (LA Times)
- And people continue to protest vaccine mandates (LA Times)
- What the federal infrastructure bill might fund in California (KQED, Techwire)
- This is what it has for California public transit (LAist)
- Measuring transportation insecurity (Salud America)
- These are the people we have to share the road with (Getting Around Sac)
- Imagining Telegraph Ave without cars (Daily Californian, Berkeleyside)
- Rail plans could improve Bay Area transit use (Daily Journal)
- L.A. considers banning bike “chop shops” (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Bay Area’s climate emissions are not going down fast enough (The Climate Center)
- Even though cap-and-trade is supposedly “working” (S&P Global)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
